There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, August 13, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 1 p.m. and return will be by 3 p.m.
Concert at Masconomo Park
On Tuesday, August 17, the Manchester COA is offering transportation to Masconomo Park to hear the Cape Ann Big Band, a 375th event. Bring your chair and come down to enjoy the wonderful music, the sea breeze, and the beautiful view. The music starts at 6 p.m.
Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, August 20,the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Mile Marker Restaurant
On Wednesday, August 25,the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Mile Marker Restaurant in Gloucester for a lobster roll lunch. Enjoy freshly shucked, never frozen lobster rolls or try one of their other delicious sandwiches. Situated at the Cape Ann Marina, enjoy the water views while you have lunch. The van will start picking up seniors around 11:30 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m.
The Malls
On Friday, August 27,the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Summer Cookout
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, August 31at Tuck’s Point. The menu will include steak tips, chicken kebobs, summer salads, beverage and dessert. Entertainment provided by Davis Bates. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $7. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by August 24