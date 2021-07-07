A reminder for Manchester Club members of the following upcoming events:
On Saturday evening, August 14, the 116th Anniversary Gala Boat Cruise will set sail aboard the Beauport Princess out of Cruiseport, Gloucester. Tickets are presently available for members and their spouses/significant others with any remaining tickets being made available to guests after August 1. Members should have received an invite via email on June 7 – a sign up form along with instructions for submitting payment may be found at www.themanchesterclub.org. Tickets are $60 per person and includes a tenderloin/haddock buffet dinner along with hors d’oeuvres, open bar and dessert. Members are encouraged to please sign up and submit payment early to ensure an accurate head count before opening it up to guests after August 1.
On Monday, September 13, the Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at Beverly Golf and Tennis Club – 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $175 per player and includes a continental breakfast prior to tee off and a Surf and Turf awards banquet back at the Legion at the conclusion of play. Members can watch their emails for sign up information for both players and sponsors or reach out to a member of the club’s executive board for more information. Mirak Chevrolet/Hyundai will be providing a hole-in-one car that will be awarded to the first person who scores a hole-in-one on a designated hole on the course!
Lastly, the first club dinner in more than 15 months will be held on Thursday, September 16 at the Legion Hall. Peppi Bolognese, who for many years has been responsible for maintaining the finish line of the Boston Marathon, will be guest speaker. The meal will be the legendary Mort Mayo Haddock Dinner prepared by Todd Crane and his crew. An invitation will be emailed to the membership sometime in August. Members are also asked to watch the mail around mid-summer for their dues’ invoices and raffle tickets for the annual scholarship raffle that will be held in October.
To learn more about The Manchester Club, please go to the website at www.themanchesterclub.org.