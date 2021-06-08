You know the Great Marsh -- the largest continuous stretch of salt marsh in New England, extending from Cape Ann to New Hampshire -- but probaby not like Patricia Hanlon does. She and her husband built their home and raised their children alongside it. Then they began to swim the tidal estuary daily.
In her first book, Swimming to the Top of the Tide, Hanlon explores the Marsh experientially and with a researcher's eye, documenting in countless ways the way the water and ecosystem are changing before her eyes and around her body.
Join us for a meet-up and book signing!