The Bookshop of Beverly Farms is hosting a party to celebrate the launch of "Exploration," by Hamilton author David Tory. The first in a series, the book follows the life of Isaac Stanfield, a reluctant merchantman in 1600s England who finds himself among the first to explore the so-called New World.
Thursday, June 17 - Meet author David Tory at The Bookshop of Beverly Farms
