The Beverly Farms bookshop opened in 1968.  Last week, the shop celebrated its 52nd anniversary with new owners.

 By: Christy King

The Bookshop of Beverly Farms is hosting a party to celebrate the launch of "Exploration," by Hamilton author David Tory. The first in a series, the book follows the life of Isaac Stanfield, a reluctant merchantman in 1600s England who finds himself among the first to explore the so-called New World. 

