For the first foray back to indoor seating in an actual performance theater, it’s nice to sit in on something very local, very familiar, and very funny.
That’s the case with Think of Me Tuesday by Gloucester attorney and award-winning playwright Ken Riaf that opened last weekend at the Gloucester Stage Company and the anticipated new production directed by the theater's artistic director, Robert Walsh.
Think of Me Tuesday tells the story of Jim "Buddy" Chum, a mayoral candidate and public punchline who keeps running and losing (20 times in all), a modern-day Don Quixote forever railing against progress in his charming-if-imperfect hometown of Fishtown. Buddy Chum hates change. He hates outsiders. And he hates outsiders who want change. Especially in Fishtown, and especially if they want to redevelop his cherished, smelly fish processing harbor into a gentrified waterfront with shopping malls. (“I’m not against progress. I just don’t want to be around when it gets here,” he says.)
Another thing Buddy Chum hates is the sitting city mayor, Selma Town, who was born in Fishtown, left for most of her adult life, and returned with carpetbagging ideas that Buddy says belie where she comes from. In fact, Chum’s mayoral race rallying cry is a crazy shout, “STEM THE TIDE!”. He may be a favorite among townies at the local bars but he never seems to capture more than 24 percent of the vote. He operates from a junk yard family property and home, visited by an ex-wife and son who know him all too well and who, deep down, really love him, despite knowing exactly how perfectly low his prospects for success—election or otherwise—may be. Despite all this, Buddy Chum’s star rises in spectacularly unlikely (and messy) fashion, and in the end, we all see him for what he is: a man true to his home, his community, his family and his Fishtown.
“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Ken Riaf again on his new play and delighted to have such a great cast and design team!” said Robert Walsh the production’s director and Gloucester Stage’s artistic director.
Of course, the production is great because of the tight acting ensemble, starting with Ken Baltin as Buddy (wonderfully cranky, and somehow loveable), Maureen Keiller (superb as Mayor Selma Town), Joshua W. Coleman, Fernando Barbosa, and Ines De La Cruz, all fantastic. The play moves and morphs, with the supporting actors each taking on multiple other minor roles, giving the production the feel of a much wider storytelling lens.
After partnering with Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport this summer where all performances were held outdoors, Think of Me Tuesday is the first Gloucester Stage production back at its home theater in East Gloucester.
“The entire 2021 Season has been about keeping our audiences safe, from moving our productions outdoors all summer to asking everyone to provide proof of vaccinations or negative tests and wearing masks when returning indoors. We’re grateful for a supportive community ready to do what is necessary to keep their neighbors safe while participating in live theater,” shared Managing Direc tor Christopher Griffith.
Think of Me Tuesday runs through October 17. All performances, unless noted, are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm indoors at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E Main St., Gloucester. Proof of vaccination required for entry, and masks must be worn for the live performance. Tickets, $15 to $54, are available online or at the door.