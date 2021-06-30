North Shore Concert Band, David Benjamin, Director, presents: "Teddy Bears Picnic" Youth Concert on Tuesday, July 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Robert Hayes Band Shell, Salem Willows, Salem MA. Rain date is Thursday, July 15. This free family concert features interactive tunes and activities for the youngsters; an instrument parade, Teddy bear parade, Peter and the Wolf, How To Train Your Dragon, Disney music and more. Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal!
For information visit North Shore Concert Band.com or David L. Benjamin.com or call 978-531-4741.