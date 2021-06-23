Celebration of Summer Concert: A Life Outdoor Summer Concert
Sunday July 18 | 3 p.m.
Sunday July 18 | 5:30 p.m.
Rain date is July 25th (same time)
$100 dollar ticket per person
An outdoor musical celebration of summer will be held by Cape Ann Symphony and will have two live performances. Eighteen live performers under the direction of Maestro Yoichi Udagawa will be performing to benefit the orchestra. Pieces inspired by Black History and Women's History series. The concerts will be held at the home of Cape Ann Symphony President Fran White. The seating is limited to 70.
179 Hesperus Ave | Gloucester MA
For tickets: https://capeannsymphony.org/concerts/2021c4