Cape Ann Symphony

Cape Ann Symphony performing in Manchester in 2018.

Celebration of Summer Concert: A Life Outdoor Summer Concert 

Sunday July 18 | 3 p.m. 

Sunday July 18 | 5:30 p.m. 

Rain date is July 25th (same time) 

$100 dollar ticket per person

An outdoor musical celebration of summer will be held by Cape Ann Symphony and will have two live performances. Eighteen live performers under the direction of Maestro Yoichi Udagawa will be performing to benefit the orchestra. Pieces inspired by Black History and Women's History series. The concerts will be held at the home of Cape Ann Symphony President Fran White. The seating is limited to 70. 

179 Hesperus Ave | Gloucester MA 

For tickets: https://capeannsymphony.org/concerts/2021c4

