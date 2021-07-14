Beatles Tribute band, 4Ever Fab, appears in concert on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. This outstanding band returns to the bandstand with a terrific and genuine Beatles sound. This show features spot-on renditions of your classic Beatles favorites.
This concert is sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank, who will provide free ice cream treats to the audience. The concert is free to the public. Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are ADA accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner. The rain date is Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m. For further information please visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.