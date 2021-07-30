The Manchester Harbor Boat Club is a nonprofit organization with approximately 250 members located in Manchester-by-the-Sea and we are committed to providing water access to the community, promoting boating in and around Manchester Harbor, and encouraging active community participation amongst our members. We sponsor several activities during the year; including raft-ups, community meetings and semi-annual dinners. Our members are active sailors, fishermen, boaters and members of our local community. One of our community-oriented activities is an Annual Lobster Dinner, typically held within the first week of August, at Tuck's Point in Manchester.
To continue to encourage active community involvement amongst our members, and more importantly, to promote the various community businesses, we are asking merchants for donations for our summer raffle, which was a huge success last year.
The raffle items are advertised to the entire 250-person membership and their guests. This is always the highlight of the year amongst all our activities and we would really appreciate your participation!
Please feel free to check out the website at www.manchesterharborboatclub.org , our Facebook Page where the Calendar will be promoted, https://www.facebook.com/groups/490824971249940/?ref=share, our Town Page which will also mention the Raffle Calendar https://www.facebook.com/groups/148251495858265/?ref=share, or contact us by email at info@manchesterharborboatclub.org. Thank you very much for your consideration.
You can reach out to Boat Club Committee Member Silvia Coulter (617-697-4869) or by email: scoulter@lawvision.com to make a donation of any item or value.