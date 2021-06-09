Maritime Gloucester will welcome the newly restored Mayflower II’s Fuller Shallop for three days before making its final descent into Plymouth Harbor on June 19. This gives locals a unique opportunity to visit and learn more about this universally known wooden boat and its transatlantic journey years ago.
The historical reproduction was built in 1957 at the Plymouth Marine Railways and was greeted with over 25,000 spectators. Over time natural elements and organic materials wore on Mayflower II’s Fuller Shallop and some TLC was needed.
Now, 64 years later, renovated and complete, Gloucester welcomes the Mayflower II’s Fuller Shallop for three days of public greetings and demonstrations which will be led by the Plymouth Harbor.