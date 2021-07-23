There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Concert at Masconomo Park
On Tuesday, August 17, the Manchester COA is offering transportation to Masconomo Park to hear the Cape Ann Big Band, a 375th event. Bring your chair and come down to enjoy the wonderful music, the sea breeze, and the beautiful view. The music starts at 6 p.m.
The Mile Marker Restaurant
On Wednesday, August 25,the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Mile Marker Restaurant in Gloucester for a lobster roll lunch. Enjoy freshly shucked, never frozen lobster rolls or try one of their other delicious sandwiches. Situated at the Cape Ann Marina, enjoy the water views while you have lunch. The van will start picking up seniors around 11:30 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m.
Summer Cookout
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, August 31at Tuck’s Point. The menu will include steak tips, chicken kebobs, summer salads, beverage and dessert. Entertainment provided by Davis Bates. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $7. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by August 24