Town Hall will be closed on Monday, October 10 in observance of Columbus Day. All trash collection will operate on a one-day delay.
Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Planning Board Open House: The Planning Board will host a Community Open House to discuss proposed zoning changes on Wednesday, October 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Manchester Essex High School Cafeteria.
Board of Health Flu Clinic: The Board of Health will be hosting their annual Flu Clinic on Wednesday, October 12 at the American Legion Hall for ages 18 and up. Both quadrivalent and high dose vaccines will be available. Register on the Town website.
Tucks Point 2023 Rentals: Reservations for Tuck’s Point Chowder House will open on October 13 at 5 p.m. at Town Hall for residents only. Residents present at 5 p.m. will be entered into a lottery to determine the order of reservations so no need to come early.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on October 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Election Worker Training: The Town Clerk will host election training on Wednesday, October 19 at 4 p.m. for those interested in working at the polls. To learn more please email Dianne Bucco at townclerk@manchester.ma.us.
Hydrant Flushing: Hydrant flushing is underway.Flushing will take place Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. through October. If residents experience brown, cloudy water please run a cold tap until clear.
Special Fall Town Meeting: The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14. More details on time and location to come.
Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering is permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Delayed Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
