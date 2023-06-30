Local students enrolled in college are now returning from their academic year, but now is the time that colleges and universities across the country announce last semester’s successes from local students. We’re happy to see that so many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:
Essex’s Katherine Kuhl has made Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester. The University of Connecticut (UConn) is a public land-grant research university system whose main campus is in Storrs, Connecticut. It was founded in 1881.
Chris K. Siems, of Manchester was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean's List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors. Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow's challenges and opportunities. The school offers 33 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships.
At the University of Rhode Island, Manchester’s Olivia Rodier of Manchester has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Tommy Bown, of Manchester was named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Only full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean's List at the school. Roger Williams University has 50 majors and offerings of graduate and professional programs across eight schools of study including Rhode Island's only law school, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, R.I.
At the 198th Commencement Ceremonies for Hobart and the 112th for William Smith, Manchester’s Corinna Dorr received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Science on Sunday, May 21. Dorr, the child of Elena W. Dorr and Glenn B. Dorr, III studied abroad in Galway, Ireland while at HWS. City Year Co-Founder Alan Khazei, one of the nation’s leading advocates for national service and social entrepreneurship, delivered the commencement address. Located in New York State’s Finger Lakes region, Hobart and William Smith are a future-focused liberal arts and sciences institution led by a faculty of accessible, teacher/scholars known for the impact of their research and distinguished by the depth of their mentorship.
Covering private secondary school achievements, St. John’s Prep in Danvers recently announced the names of local students who earned academic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2022–2023 school year, which ended on June 2. Students who qualified for the Head of School’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses. In Essex, Michael O'Flynn ’29 and Mathias Tolo ’26 made Head of School List; Colton Friedlander ’26, William Kuhl ’24, and Samuel Phippen ’23 made Principal’s List; and Dillon Kent ’28 and Gavin McKenna ’28 made Honor Roll. In Manchester, Griffin Curran ’29, William Kent ’25, Owen McLain ‘26, Wesley Ross ’26, and Ethan Stefanovich ’26 made Head of School List; Connor Burke ’24, Marco Bussone ’23, Breccan Curran ’26, and John Morton ’24 made Principal’s List; and Davide Bussone ’25, Jameson Curran ’24, and Cooper Davis ’24 made Honor Roll.