Children of the Magic Years Cooperative Nursey School had a busy week in January. According to Wendy Sullivan Director Magic Years Nursery School the children enjoyed a visit from beekeeper Joe Galglione from Crystal Bee Supply. Joe told them about the different roles of bees in hives and the importance of pollination. The kids got to try on the beekeeper suit, too! Earlier that week, Magic Years organized a field trip to the Manchester Fire Department for the young students. The nursery school will be holding an open house for prospective students on February 10.