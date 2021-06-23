Reading Frederick Douglas Together
Saturday June 26 | 10 a.m
$ Free and open to public
A Mass Humanities organized reading of What to the Slave is the Fourth of July, this event is designed to bring people from all walks of life to share this timeless informative and educational piece. After the Douglas reading, participants will be asked to address themes and issues and how it still resonates with Americans after more than 150 years. Participants are asked to register through Evenbrite.
Cape Ann Museum Green 13 Poplar Street | Gloucester, MA 01930
(978)283-0455 or info@capeannmuseum.org