Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast
Saturday July 3 | 7:30 - 11 a.m.
$10 advance, $15 at the door
(free for kids age eight and under)
The annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast, the wildly popular breakfast feed held at the Chowder House at Tuck’s Point overlooking Manchester Harbor, is back. Pancakes, blueberries, whipped cream and strawberries are what makes it red, white and blue. Organizers from Manchester Essex Rotary Club report there will be pony rides, face painting, corn hole, live music - and Sylvie Oldeman will be singing the national anthem. Our State Senator, Bruce Tarr, and State Representative, Brad Hill will be on hand, earning their keep by flipping pancakes. Rotarians will be selling advance tickets on Saturday mornings in front of the Manchester Post Office. The Manchester Parks and Rec Dept. is also selling tickets. Or purchase online.
Chowder House at Tuck’s Point, Tucks Point Road | Manchester
For tickets: https://bit.ly/3fqohwY