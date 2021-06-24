A special event to be held July 10th from 1:30 - 4 pm at the Manchester-By-The-Sea American Legion Post 113. The event is free to the public and refreshments will be served!
The 44-minute documentary, HONOR FLIGHT HEROES REUNION, celebrating the reunion of two WWII vets in Manchester the weekend of January 3-5, 2020, will be shown during the event. Manchester-By-The-Sea is featured prominently in the program as a good deal of the documentary was filmed there.
Special guest PFC WWII vet Harold Stryker will be returning to the American Legion a week after celebrating his 96th birthday. Stryker has a special commemorative framed memento from that weekend to present to the Legion in memory of his combat buddy, Vincent Terrill, who passed away in June 2020.