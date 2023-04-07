2023 Spring Training Model Train Show!
Saturday, April 15
Fun for the whole family! Come on down for a train show that is being held at the American Legion Hall, Masonic Temple Hall, and the First Parish Chapel building on April 15. See operating layouts and bring the kids. Come see what model railroading is all about. The show is dedicated to the memory of Manchester’s Dick Towle, who actually approached all of the organizations about using our space. It is sponsored by the HUB Division of the National Model Railroad Association. The model train exhibit will be in the Masonic Hall behind Town Hall, with vendors and information on model railroading at the Legion and classes in the Chapel building.
$free
Manchester Masonic Hall
10 Church St., Manchester-by-the-Sea
Eric Pape at Hammond Castle Museum
Saturday, April 15 - Sunday, April 30
Hammond Castle Museum will kick off a special exhibit of works by American artist and former Cape Ann resident, Eric Pape (1870 -1938). The Eric Pape At Hammond Castle consists of more than two dozen works by Pape, many of which have not been seen publicly in nearly a century. At the time of the exhibit, it is expected to be the largest collection of Pape’s artworks on public display anywhere in the world. The catalog of artwork is primarily on loan from the private collection of Dr. Gregory Conn, one of the world’s leading Pape experts and biographer. On display will be examples of Pape’s work in various mediums including pencil, pen, watercolors, and oils. The catalog features the recently restored The Wireless Naval Battle of Gloucester Bay, the only surviving mural by the famed artist. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with the museum closing at 4 p.m.
$10 M-F, $20 weekends, $free children under 12
Hammond Castle Museum
80 Hesperus Ave., Magnolia
Greenbelt Celebrates Earth Day
Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Book Shop of Beverly Farms
Essex County Greenbelt is teaming up with The Book Shop of Beverly Farms to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Greenbelt will be offering a variety of free, hands-on and family-friendly activities for all to enjoy. Come by The Book Shop, located at 40 West Street, for nature-based fun and a chance to check out Greenbelt’s Family Nature Guide, available for purchase while supplies last. This event will take place rain or shine.
$free
The Book Shop
40 West St., Beverly Farms