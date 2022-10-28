I have commented many times that I always look forward to a Town Meeting.  I realize that, while many residents attend, not everyone shares my enthusiasm for the meetings.   None-the-less, I am a firm believer in the value of a community coming together, debating the merits of proposals that effect the Town, and voting, with each resident having equal say. I trust voters to make sound decisions after hearing the pros and cons of an issue.  While I may occasionally disagree with a decision, I have a lot of respect for the process.  I look forward to hearing different perspectives that are presented in an orderly and fact-based manner.

Information flow in today’s hyper-digital world is easier in some ways but harder in others.  Certainly, it is easier to provide access to documents and spread the word about upcoming events.  Virtual attendance at meetings has significantly expanded participation in meetings. However, misinformation is also much easier to spread, and fact-checking often does not seem important to some who just want to express an opinion.  I worry about the diminution of fact-based opinions and the ease of misrepresentations – all the more reason from my perspective to uphold the tradition of an open town meeting.   