The Great Marsh Coalition is once again presenting its annual in-person Great Marsh Symposium on Thursday, November 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essex Room at Woodman’s in Essex.
The theme of this year's event is "The Future of Roads Through the Marsh: Balancing Access with Natural Resource Protection." The event will feature speakers from the towns of Essex and Ipswich, Greenbelt, Mass Audubon, The Trustees, Ipswich River Watershed Association, the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, and high school students from the Climate Café program.
Voices of those who live, work, and play down roads that experience coastal flooding will also be shared, and all will be invited to participate in discussion. These timely conversations focus on what we are doing today to deal with low lying roads across the communities surrounding the Great Marsh and what we need to think about for future planning and management of the largest salt marsh in New England.
The Great Marsh Coalition is a group of organizations and agencies that has been working to build a regional consciousness and identity for the Great Marsh for over 20 years. The Coalition supports a coordinated approach to education, research, protection, and management to promote preservation, restoration, and stewardship of the Great Marsh.
