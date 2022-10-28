The Great Marsh Coalition is once again presenting its annual in-person Great Marsh Symposium on Thursday, November 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essex Room at Woodman’s in Essex.

The theme of this year's event is "The Future of Roads Through the Marsh: Balancing Access with Natural Resource Protection."  The event will feature speakers from the towns of Essex and Ipswich, Greenbelt, Mass Audubon, The Trustees, Ipswich River Watershed Association, the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, and high school students from the Climate Café program.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.