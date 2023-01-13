Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Upcoming Trash Delay: All trash, recycling and compost will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Open Burning Season Begins: Open Burning Season in MA begins on January 15. Please see the Town website to obtain a fire permit. All permits are contingent upon weather.
Select Board Meeting: The Select Board will meet on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Select Board Conversation Corner: The Select Board will hold office hours on Thursday, January 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. All residents are invited to come discuss important Town issues in an informal setting.
40B Appeal Update: On January 19 the Housing Appeals Committee (HAC) will hold a pre-trial conference to establish a schedule for filing pre-filed testimony, rebuttal testimony, establish the date for a hearing to allow cross-examination of the opposing party’s witnesses and a site visit.
DPW Rain Barrels: DPW is offering residents the opportunity to help conserve water and purchase a rain barrel for their outdoor watering needs this spring. Order now and pick up on April 1 at the DPW yard. Learn more on the Town website.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on January 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction beginning at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is currently open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Delayed Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.
