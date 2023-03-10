Annual Town Meeting Bilotta Round

It is Annual Town Meeting time!  Mark your calendars for the evening of April 3 where residents will gather at the Memorial School to consider some 20 articles this year.  The official warrant with the articles can be found on the Town’s website starting the week of the March 13th. 

At the annual town meeting voters’ debate and approve the Town and School District operating and capital budgets along with various proposed initiatives and bylaw changes that are being presented.  For the upcoming meeting on April 3 there is a little bit of everything to consider – new local option laws, amendments to our general bylaws and proposed amendments to our zoning regulations.   

