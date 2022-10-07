Folly Cove Designers

L to R: Virginia Demetrios, Aino Clarke, Louise Kenyon, Hetty Beatty Whitney, Ida Bruno. photo for Life Magazine by Harold Carter, Sept. 19, 1945

 

October 8 through March 19, 2023

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.