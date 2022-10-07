Library Notes Georgia & Tessa

 

Thanks to the Friends of the Library for our new YogiBos in the Children’s Room.  Georgia and Tessa say they are super comfy for cozying up with a good book. (Courtesy photo)

                        

The library will be closed October 10, and beginning October 16 the library will be open Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

