The library will be closed October 10, and beginning October 16 the library will be open Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday October 7 from 5”30 – 6:30 p.m. On the 2nd Saturday of every month, we will share recipes from a cookbook from off our library shelves. October’s pick is “A Bake for All Seasons”. The Great British Baking Show is back for another season and we are bringing back our cookbook throw down to celebrate. Sign up for a recipe at the Reference Desk and bring your dish to be sampled on Saturday, October 8 along with any utensils needed.
Diversity Matters
Tuesday, October 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. We look at classic and contemporary books that examine racism in both historical and personal context. September and October we will read and discuss “Common Ground”.
Library_Eleanor.jpg
Happy Birthday, Eleanor Roosevelt – Virtual Program
Tuesday, October 11 from 11 a.m.- 12 noon. Though blessed with the Roosevelt name, fame and fortune, Eleanor Roosevelt’s early life was far from the comfortable, carefree and attentive life her husband had enjoyed. On her birthday, explore the many hardships and challenges that shaped a shy and insecure little girl into one of the most admired women in the world. Registration required.
Author Presentation and Book Discussion with Brian Watson
Wednesday, October 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. Join Brian Watson, current Salem News and Gloucester Daily Times columnist for his in-person presentation of his new book, “Headed into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face”. This event will be held at the Manchester Community Center.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting September 21
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Manchester-by-the-C-Sharp All Star Ukulele Band
Fridays, September 23-November 4 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Led by the highly skilled and ridiculously entertaining Alex Edwards. Beginners welcome. Ukulele is really fun and easy to learn. Bring your friends. Registration required.
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Pre-K Hooray! with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays, September 20 through October 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
Seaside Saturdays with Early Childhood Partners
Saturday, October 8 from 10-11 a.m. Join Ms. Julie for Seaside Saturdays at the Library every 2nd Saturday. Participants will enjoy themed stories, activities and crafts. Registration is required.
Pop-Up Art School is Back
Thursday, October 20 from 4-5:30 p.m. Ages 11+ Sculpt and paint a magic dragon eye with Pop-Up Art School. Space is limited and registration required.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting October 11. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only 6 spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Fridays, starting October 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. once monthly. Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of you own stuff. Registration required.