The Library will be open Sundays, beginning Sunday October 16 from 1-4 p.m.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, November 1 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person or on Zoom to discuss “French Braid” by Anne Tyler.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, October 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Manchester Mystery Book Group meets on the last Friday of the month. October’s meeting will occur in the library’s reading room and over Zoom.
Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Drum and Rhythm Circle
Saturday, October 22 from 3-4 p.m. All ages are invited on the front lawn. No drumming or percussion experience necessary. Instruments will be provided. A Drum Circle is a highly interactive group of people who play drums and percussion instruments together to create in-the-moment music.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting October 19
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Not-too-Spooky Stories, Pumpkin Decorating & Paper Crafting
Tuesday, October 25 at 3:30 at the Manchester Historical Museum. Children ages 3.5 years + and their caregivers are invited to attend this special program. Please sign up.
Pumpkin Carvers Wanted
We’re looking for a few talented adults, teens, and families to carve a pumpkin for our second Annual Haunted Library. Pick up your pumpkins starting Friday, October 21. Return your carved creation on Wednesday, October 26. Pick up your pumpkin to enjoy at home on Thursday, October 27. Pumpkins are limited, please call or reserve yours on-line. Thanks to Utopia Farms for sharing the pumpkins with us.
Half Days & Board Games
Wednesday, November 9 is a half day so from 2-4 p.m. for ages 11-18 there will be an afternoon of board games, card games and snacks in the Teen Loft.
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Pre-K Hooray! with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. starting October 11. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Fridays, starting October 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. once monthly. Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of you own stuff. Registration required.