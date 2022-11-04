The Library will be open Sundays, beginning Sunday October 16 from 1-4 p.m.
Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, November 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. We look at classic and contemporary books that examine racism in both historical and personal context.
National Novel Writing Month
All November join us weekly in person and virtual for writing groups. Enjoy a dedicated writing space with snacks and inspiration to fuel your word count goals. Meet with authors both virtually and in person. This is a great month to join one of our amazing book groups: Hearthside, Diversity Matters, Cookbook Throwdown or Mystery.
Virtual Authors Lynne Reeves and John Searles
Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m. Author Lynne Reeves will discuss her latest book, “Dark Rivers To Cross,” in conversation with bestselling author John Searles, via Zoom.
MPL Children’s Events:
Read to Gus
Wednesday, November 9 at 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m. registration required.
Afternoon Movie
Thursday, November 10 at 2 p.m. in the children’s room. Bring a pillow, blanket, a closed drink container. Register as space is limited.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting October 19
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Half Days & Board Games
Wednesday, November 9 is a half day so from 2-4 p.m. for ages 11-18 there will be an afternoon of board games, card games and snacks in the Teen Loft.
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month, next meeting November 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Friday, November 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. once monthly. Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of you own stuff. Registration required.