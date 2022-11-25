FOL Holiday Stroll Book Fair
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 5:30—8 p.m.
New to the Manchester Holiday Stroll this year is a book fair sponsored by the Friends of the Manchester Library in collaboration with The Book Shop of Beverly Farms! The book fair will offer a collection of carefully selected books for all ages, as well as gift wrap, cards, and more. Something for everyone! Just follow the signs to the First Parish Church Chapel, behind Santander Bank. Be the first in line at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2 to get gifts, stocking stuffers and the hottest new books for the holidays!
The Book Shop of Beverly Farms is generously donating 20 percent of sales to benefit the Friends of the Manchester Library. The Friends is a volunteer, non-profit organization separate from the library and the library trustees. Its purpose is to financially supplement all those things that make the library such a vibrant part of our community. The Friends are dependent on donations from citizens and fundraisers like this one. Among the many contributions made by the Friends this year are the front garden landscaping, museum passes, Yogibo bean bag chairs for the children's room, ukelele/bongos/knitting supplies for the Library of Things and the StoryWalk on the library's front lawn.
Diane Edgecomb presents Hearthside Stories for the Young & Young-at-Heart
Saturday, December 3 @ 10:30 a.m.
Please register on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Join professional storyteller and Manchester favorite, Diane Edgecomb, by the fire for some festive seasonal stories. Treats will be provided by the Friends of the Library. Thank you to the Friends of the Manchester Library and Manchester Cultural Council for sponsoring this program. The Manchester Cultural Council is a local agency funded by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.”
Read to Gus
Thursday, December 8 at 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m., please register on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Deb Kaneb and Gus, a Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog, are back and looking forward to hearing stories read by YOU! Don't miss out, make sure and reserve you space early!
Save the Date
The Library will host Jean Woodbury on Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. Jean Woodbury, author of The Tree in Dock Square, the award-winning picture book in the first Cape Ann Reads Contest. Jean will share her book and signed copies will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Manchester Library. The Tree in Dock Square can be pre-ordered on the Library website through the day of the event.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
Make a Candy Lighthouse
Ages 8-Adult
Wednesday, December 7 at 1-2 p.m.
Got a half day at school? Ages 8-adult welcome to bring your friends and family for an afternoon making candy lighthouses, the Manchester-by-the-Sea's alternative to gingerbread houses. We'll be using the lovely space next door, at the First Parish Church, and there will be music and snacks and revelry, plus lots of teens to help with all the sticky business of lighthouse decorating. Space is limited. Registration online is required.
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Hot books & Hot drinks for Adults on a Chilly Morning
Join us Thursday December 1st, 11-1130 AM by the hearth side with Lori and Sara.
Learn about what’s trending, what titles are getting buzz, and which authors are heating up
our cold season ahead! We'll be offering hot chocolate and tea by the fireplace for this monthly event, hope to see you there and hear about you current reading, too!
Abenaki Culture and History (Virtual) REGISTRATION REQUIRED
Thursday, December 1, 7 to 8 p.m.
Vera Longtoe Sheehan, founder of the Abenaki Arts and Education Center in Vt. will present her program on Abenaki Culture and History. Sheehan, founder of the Abenaki Arts and Education Center is a scholar, educator, activist, and artist with almost 30 years of experience developing transformative education opportunities and curriculum materials, as well being involved in education leadership for more than 10 years. She is currently the Director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association (2013 – present), the Instructor for “Presenting Abenaki Culture in the Classroom” at Castleton University. Additionally, she is a Museum Educator at the Smithsonian where she delivers culturally responsive programs for K-12 audiences. The focus of Vera’s art is in traditional clothing and twined woven plant fiber bags which require sustainable methodology.
This project was funded by a grant from AARP. This program is offered in partnership with the Chelmsford Public Library and was funded by a grant from AARP.
Celebrate National Novel Writing Month at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library
Join us for weekly in person and virtual writing groups. Enjoy the dedicated writing space with snacks and inspiration to fuel your goals. Meet with authors both virtually and in person. This is a great month to join one of our amazing book groups, Hearthside, Diversity Matters, Cookbook Throwdown or Mystery.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, December 6 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Join us in person at the library or on Zoom to discuss "Caleb's Crossing" by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk.