Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday, November 12 at 11:30 a.m. On the second Saturday of every month, we will share recipes from a cookbook off the library shelves. November’s pick is “The Book of Pie”. Sign up for a recipe at the Reference Desk and bring your dish to be sampled on Saturday, November 12 along with any utensils needed.
Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Literary Libations Writing Group
Every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m. Join us at rotating venues around Manchester-by-the-Sea for our National Novel Writing Month.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. We look at classic and contemporary books that examine racism in both historical and personal contest. In November we will read and discuss “Invisible Child.”
National Novel Writing Month
All November join us weekly in person and virtual for writing groups. Enjoy a dedicated writing space with snacks and inspiration to fuel your word count goals. Meet with authors both virtually and in person. This is a great month to join one of our amazing book groups: Hearthside, Diversity Matters, Cookbook Throwdown or Mystery.
MPL Children’s Events:
Seasonal Story and Craft
Monday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. for ages 3.5+. Join Ms. Carol for stories that celebrate the season and an age-appropriate craft.
Waldorf School Puppet Story Time
Thursday, November 17 at 2 p.m. Join Pipper the Elf on his fantastic journey. This program is especially suited for preschool aged children.
Seaside Saturday
Saturday, November 12 at 10:30. Join our friend, Julie Arthur in the Library Children’s Room for themed stories, activities and crafts. Geared for preschool aged children.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting October 19
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Stroller Walk & Talk with Paige Menchini (Please register*)
Tuesdays starting September 20 through November 15 at 9:30 - 10:30a.m. (weather permitting). Join us for a 1/2 hour walk and then play time on the Library Lawn.
This program is presented in collaboration with the Manchester Mothers Club.
Please join Ms. Paige for a brand-new early literacy playgroup at the Manchester Library designed to help your child get ready for school by building and practicing their social-emotional skills.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
College Application Essay Office Hours
Thursdays, 4-6 p.m.
High school seniors: Do you need guidance, encouragement, or a shoulder to cry on? Stop in for OFFICE HOURS to work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. No pressure, just effective instruction and support. Most Thursdays 4-6 p.m., but check the calendar before you come just in case. If these hours don’t work for you, email mblack@manchesterpl.org to make other arrangements.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come at manchesterpl.org/events. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of you own stuff. Registration required.