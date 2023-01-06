Take & Make Tiny Art Kits
Tuesday January 3 until supplies last. Tiny art kits are available until supplies last. Each kit includes a tiny canvas, watercolor paints, paint brushes, pens, and a label. Return the canvas by Friday, January 20 for a chance to win an art kit and to be included in the art show. Tiny Art Show reception is Saturday, January 21 from 1:30-3 p.m.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, January 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. We will be discussing “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.
Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday, January 14 from 11:30-12:30 p.m. On the second Saturday of every month, we will share recipes from a cookbook from our library shelves. January’s pick is “East: 120 vegan and vegetarian recipes from Bangalore to Beijing” by Meera Sodha.
Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Seasonal Stories & Craft: Baby, it’s Cold Outside
Monday, January 9 at 3:30 p.m. for children ages 3-6. Join Ms. Carol for stories that celebrate the season and an age-appropriate craft.
Seaside Saturday
Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m. Join our friends from Early Childhood Partners for themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Comics-Making Workshop
Fridays, January 13-February 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. Join Boston-based author/illustrator Jonathan Todd for a four-week workshop covering all the fundamentals of creating autobiographical comics, from writing to drawing to editing. Registration includes all four weeks. Registration is limited and art supplies are included.
Teen Writers Workshop
Friday, January 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. Grades 7-12 are welcome to join the Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share your stuff, and become a part of the local writing community. Second Friday of every month. Snacks provided.
Teen Health & Wellness Resources
Feeling overwhelmed or just need to take a break? The website Teen Health and Wellness, available on the library website, offers all kinds of content on bullying, suicide, vaping, opioid abuse, gender identity, school safety, sexual harassment, COVID-19 and more.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!