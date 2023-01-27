Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Library Building Updates
There will be new carpeting, mobile shelving and comfortable seating in our Reference Room in February. These changes will allow for more versatility and more space for programming in 2023. The update may necessitate the library being closed for a few days.
Mindful Meditation
Thursday, February 2 at 11 a.m. and continuing every other Thursday through the end of March. Alida Bryant is a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Beginners and experienced meditators are welcome. There will be guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested.
Chaco & Aztec: The Center of the World
Tuesday, January 31 from 7-8 p.m. Virtual. This presentation takes us into the lives of the Ancestral Pueblo people of Northwest New Mexico. We’ll look at the largest man-made structures in North America, examine the mysteries of the Chaco roads and explore the solar and lunar alignments built into these monumental structures.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays.
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
½ Day of School Movie Afternoon
Wednesday, February 1 at 1 p.m. for ages 8+, join us in the Children’s Room for a 2018 animated, super-hero story featuring Miles Morales. Please register.
Friendship Bracelet Making
Thursdays, February 16, 23 March 2 and 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Ages 8-14. Create friendship bracelets with June. She has been making bracelets for years. The library will supply the materials and snacks. Registration is required.
Puzzle Swap
Saturday, January 28 from 1-3 p.m. Bring a puzzle you have completed and are sure has all its pieces and trade with friends for a new puzzle.
Discover Tarot
Saturday, February 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. Ages 12 to adult. Tarot began as a game but has evolved into so much more. Join tarot teacher, Laura Campagna, for a fun workshop to learn how to read tarot. Participants will connect with their intuition and gain confidence in reading for themselves or friends. You can bring your own Tarot deck, or the library will supply you with one. Please bring a journal and pen. Registration required; this event will take place at the Manchester Community Center.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Comics-Making Workshop
Fridays, January 13-February 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. Join Boston-based author/illustrator Jonathan Todd for a four-week workshop covering all the fundamentals of creating autobiographical comics, from writing to drawing to editing. Registration includes all four weeks. Registration is limited and art supplies are included.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!