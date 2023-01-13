Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday, January 14 from 11:30-12:30 p.m. On the second Saturday of every month, we will share recipes from a cookbook from our library shelves. January’s pick is “East: 120 vegan and vegetarian recipes from Bangalore to Beijing” by Meera Sodha.
Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Seasonal Stories and Bingo
Monday, January 26 at 3:30 p.m. Join Ms. Carol for winter stories and picture bingo. For children ages 3-6 and their caregivers. Registration is required.
Read to Gus
Thursday, January 26 at 3:30 p.m. Reading with a certified reading dog helps to build confidence with a safe, nonjudgmental partner. Sign up for a 15-minute appointment and make sure to bring a favorite book or allow time to pick one out.
The Snow Maiden
Monday, January 30 at 3:30 p.m. Join the Snow Maiden and her friends for a special adventure in this special puppet story time presented by The Waldorf School at Moraine Farms. This program is especially suited to preschool aged children.
Seaside Saturday
Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m. Join our friends from Early Childhood Partners for themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register.
Discover Tarot
Saturday, February 4 from 2-3:30 p.m. Ages 12 to adult. Tarot began as a game but has evolved into so much more. Join tarot teacher, Laura Campagna, for a fun workshop to learn how to read tarot. Participants will connect with their intuition and gain confidence in reading for themselves or friends. You can bring you own Tarot deck, or the library will supply you with one. Please bring a journal and pen. Registration required; this event will take place at the Manchester Community Center.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Comics-Making Workshop
Fridays, January 13-February 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. Join Boston-based author/illustrator Jonathan Todd for a four-week workshop covering all the fundamentals of creating autobiographical comics, from writing to drawing to editing. Registration includes all four weeks. Registration is limited and art supplies are included.
Teen Health & Wellness Resources
Feeling overwhelmed or just need to take a break? The website Teen Health and Wellness, available on the library website, offers all kinds of content on bullying, suicide, vaping, opioid abuse, gender identity, school safety, sexual harassment, COVID-19 and more.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!