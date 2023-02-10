Manchester Library Notes

Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Cookbook Throwdown
Saturday, February 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second Saturday of every month we will share recipes from a cookbook from our library shelves. February’s pick is “One-pan wonders: fuss-free meals for your sheet pan, Dutch oven, skillet, roasting pan, casserole and slow cooker”.
Abolition Foot Soldiers
Wednesday, February 15 from 7-8 p.m. For at least the past three decades, scholars have argued that slavery’s abolition would not have happened without interracial collaboration between politically minded women. From 1830-1865, an interracial and transnational group of women insisted that the struggles for women’s liberation and abolition were linked. In this talk, Dr. Jaimie Crumley will show that the efforts of the anti-slavery women in Massachusetts demonstrate the distinctively feminist contours of antebellum abolitionism.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, February 14 at 4 p.m. We will discuss the novel “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m. We will discuss the book “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness”.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays.
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
MPL Children’s Events:
Valentine Card Kits
Available for pick up the week of February 6-10. We provide two cards, envelopes and stamps, you provide the creativity and love. Call to reserve your kit, pick-up curbside.
Curious Creatures
Thursday, February 23 at 1 p.m. You won’t want to miss this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Family Movie Afternoon
Friday, February 24 at 1 p.m. Join us in the Children’s Room for an action-packed afternoon with this 2018 animated, super-hero story. Recommended for ages 8 and above.
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
Friendship Bracelet Making
Thursdays, February 16, 23 March 2 and 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Ages 8-14. Create friendship bracelets with June. She has been making bracelets for years. The library will supply the materials and snacks. Registration is required.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!