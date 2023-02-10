Manchester Library Notes

Our wonderful volunteer Patti Fuerstnau is preparing Valentine’s Making Kits for next week.  Thank you to all the volunteers who help make the MBTS Public Library such a warm and welcoming place.

Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays

