The Library will be open Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
Holiday Stroll Book Fair
Friday, December 2 from 5:30-8 p.m. New to the Manchester Holiday Stroll this year is a book fair sponsored by the Friends of the Manchester Library in collaboration with The Book Shop of Beverly Farms. The book fair will offer a collection of carefully selected books for all ages, as well as gift wrap, cards and more. Follow the signs to the First Parish Church Chapel, behind Santander Bank. The Book Shop of Beverly Farms is generously donating 20 percent of sales to benefit the Friends of the Manchester Library.
Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, December 6 from 4-5 p.m. Join us in person or on Zoom to discuss “Caleb’s Crossing” by Geraldine Brooks.
Diversity Book Group
Tuesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m. We will finish our discussion of “Invisible Child” by Andrea Elliott. This book is both devastating and illuminating, it is a tale of poverty in an American family through the eyes of a precocious and amazing child.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol. *There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Hearthside Stories for the Young & Young-at-Heart
Saturday, December 3 at 10:30 a.m. Join professional storyteller Diane Edgecomb, by the fire for some festive seasonal stories. Treats will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
Make a Candy Lighthouse
Wednesday, December 7 from 1-2 p.m. ages 8 years to adult. Join us for an afternoon making candy lighthouses. We will be using the space next door, at the First Parish Church, and there will be music and snacks plus lots of teens to help with all the sticky business of lighthouse decorating.
Space is limited, registration required.
Seaside Saturday
Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. Join Jean Woodbury, author of “The Tree in Dock Square” the award-winning picture book in the first Cape Ann Reads Contest.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Read to Gus
Thursday, December 8 at 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m. Register on our website.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Teen Writers Workshop
Friday, December 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. All teens and nearly teen welcome. Join Gwendolyn and a crew of young writers for this monthly Friday night writing party. Sign up today if you are in Grades 7-12 and want to have fun with amusing prompts and writing games, hear what other people are coming up with and share some of your own stuff. Space is limited, so please register.
Clay Yeti Luminaria
Friday, December 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 8-adult. Craft a cute yeti with air dry clay. Make the body from a pinch pot and hand build arms, horns and a toothy smile, then paint. Glowing from within is a battery-operated candle that illuminates the face. Registration required.