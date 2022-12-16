Ron Borel & Cookie Jamboree
Saturday, December 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. Please save the date as we celebrate Ron Borel’s generosity and remember fondly his life and gifts to the community. Ron sponsored many books in the Children’s Room. Refreshments will be served that honor Ron’s love of homemade cookies and capture the spirit of the season. Please join Ron’s family, friends, library staff and community leaders in honor and celebration of Ron Borel. All ages welcome.
Digital Advice Drop in Has Moved to Mondays
From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. increase your comfort level with technology. Register for a dedicated session at 11 or 11:30 a.m. or drop in between 12-1 p.m.
Craft Circle by the Hearthside
Sundays from 2-3 p.m. Bring your craft project and covered beverage and enjoy comradery and conversation by the fireside. All ages welcome.
Literary Libations Writing Group is moving to Thursdays
Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. Do you need inspiration to start your next project? Do you want some constructive criticism before you send you work to an editor or publisher? Meet with librarian Maddy Willwerth or poet Crystal Condakes at the library’s hearthside for writing prompts, critique and comradery. Snacks and coffee provided. Please register.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, December 30 at 10:30 a.m. The Manchester Mystery Book Group meets on the last Friday of the month at 10:30. December’s meeting will occur in the library’s reading room. We will discuss “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves.
MPL Children’s Events:
Stories & Songs in the Children’s Room with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories with Ms. Carol.
PJ Family Stories & Songs
Tuesday, December 27 at 6 p.m.
Family Movie Afternoon
Thursday, December 29 at 2 p.m. We’ve got a fun family flick lined up for you. Based on a classic children’s book, this movie boasts a singing reptile with impeccable taste.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB)
Second Tuesday of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Want to earn community service hours while you design amusing activities for your friends and neighbors? Register on the library events calendar.
Teen Health & Wellness Resources
Feeling overwhelmed or just need to take a break? The website Teen Health and Wellness, available on the library website, offers all kinds of content on bullying, suicide, vaping, opioid abuse, gender identity, school safety, sexual harassment, COVID-19 and more.
Dungeons and Dragons, Ages 11-18
Tuesdays 3:30-5 p.m.
Led by our spirited visionary dungeon master, Asa B., this game will challenge you to use every wit in your wizardly (or elfin. Or trollish) bag of tricks. The game happens every other Tuesday, 3:30-5 p.m., starting. See you there! Join any time, just please be sure to register before you come. Only six spots available each Tuesday so don't wait!
Clay Yeti Luminaria
Friday, December 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 8-adult. Craft a cute yeti with air dry clay. Make the body from a pinch pot and hand build arms, horns and a toothy smile, then paint. Glowing from within is a battery-operated candle that illuminates the face. Registration required.