Veterans Day
Friday, November 11 the library will be closed for Veterans Day.
The library will be open Saturday mornings from 10 – 12 noon.
Monday, November 7 at 10 a.m. Bestselling British who-done-it “The Maid” by Nita Prose. This twist on the genre features an autistic heroine that everyone cheers for. Extra copies at the circulation desk.
Monday, November 21 from 7-8 p.m. Join local florist Karen Bell to make a beautiful autumn bouquet, perfect for the Thanksgiving table. Space is very limited, register early.
Wednesdays November 16 and 30. Schedule your 15 minute reading spot online.
Tuesdays, October 4 through November 8 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join the fun as Ruthanne sings, shares instruments and more. All ages welcome with caregiver.
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2 years with caregiver.
Pre-School 10 a.m. Ages 3-5 years with caregiver.
Join April as she sings, rhymes, does fingerplays and more.
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
