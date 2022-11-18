Thanksgiving Holiday Closing
The library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 and reopening Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Cricket is a weekly print publication mailed via US Postal Service to any US address that should arrive in your mailbox each Friday. Subscribers may also place a classified ad, free of charge that will appear in both the printed paper and on this website. Just need to change your mailing address? Click here.
Online Access to thecricket.com
The library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 and reopening Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m.
The library will be open Saturday mornings from 10 – 12 noon.
Monday, December 5 at 10 a.m. We will discuss “Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman. This novel is set in 1960s Baltimore that combines modern psychological insights with elements of classic noir. It is about a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.
Monday, November 21 from 7-8 p.m. Join local florist Karen Bell to make a beautiful autumn bouquet, perfect for the Thanksgiving table. Space is very limited, register early.
Wednesdays November 30. Schedule your 15-minute reading spot online.
Fridays, November 18, December 2, 9 and 16 at 3:30 p.m. Children ages 6 years and older with an adult. Learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine. No experience necessary. Build hand strength and dexterity which will support fine motor skills. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn to keep. Space is limited and registration is required.
Friday, December 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 6-12. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to make your own “Feliz NaviDuckie” soap creation. Each participant will take home their handmade soap and encased rubber ducky to keep or give as a holiday gift.
Friday, December 2 at 4 p.m. a local holiday story read by the author Jean Woodbury. Enjoy this cozy story time followed by a sweet treat to go, and then head down to the Shipbuilding Museum to join in the town festivities and to greet Santa as he arrives by boat at 5 p.m.
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2 years with caregiver.
Pre-School 10 a.m. Ages 3-5 years with caregiver.
Join April as she sings, rhymes, does fingerplays and more.
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.