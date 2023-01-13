The library will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King.
Friday, January 20 at 3:30 p.m. for ages 7-12 years. Registration required.
Tuesdays, beginning January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Come sing, play instruments, and have fun for all ages.
Monday February 13 at 7 p.m. Ted Reinstein will discuss Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier. 3rd floor auditorium.
Thursday, February 16 at 9 a.m. We will discuss “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Saturdays January 21 and 28 from 10-11 a.m. Join Ms. Julie for a fun art and music program for the whole family. Designed for children ages 0-8 and their adult. Registration required.
9 a.m. for Wee Ones
10 a.m. for Preschool
Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Join the Pop-Up Art Scholl for a fun paint night.
Children’s Museum, Wenham Museum, PEM, MOS, MFA, Children’s Piazza, Aquarium, Zoo NE and DCR parking passes.
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
