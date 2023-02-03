Essex Library

Happy crafters hold up their Frost Fairies made at the Essex Library’s most recent Crafternoon.

(Courtesy Photo)

 

The History of American Kitchens

Monday, February 6 at 7 p.m.  Join Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle via ZOOM who will discuss how the American kitchen has evolved from the 17th Century to the present.  Drawing on her book America’s Kitchens, co-authored with Melinda Narardinov, Ms. Carlisle will discuss the technological and social changes that have taken place in this room and suggest how these innovations have transformed kitchen work and changed women’s lives.  Please register.

