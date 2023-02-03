The History of American Kitchens
Monday, February 6 at 7 p.m. Join Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle via ZOOM who will discuss how the American kitchen has evolved from the 17th Century to the present. Drawing on her book America’s Kitchens, co-authored with Melinda Narardinov, Ms. Carlisle will discuss the technological and social changes that have taken place in this room and suggest how these innovations have transformed kitchen work and changed women’s lives. Please register.
Ted Reinstein
Monday February 13 at 7 p.m. Ted Reinstein will discuss Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier. Third floor auditorium.
Community Book Group
Thursday, February 16 at 9 a.m. We will discuss “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Buildwave: A STEM Adventure
Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. for kindergarten to 6 grade. Buildwave is a create building program that feels like a video game. Over the course of this workshop, students create with over a dozen different building materials including “Lego”, “PlusPlus” and custom-made Buildwave materials. The workshop is structured with an audiovisual setup featuring animations and music that guide students through the different building waves. As participants create with wave after wave of new objects, they build creative confidence, become better collaborators, and encounter design and engineering fundamentals in a unique and memorable context.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays, beginning January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Come sing, play instruments, and have fun for all ages.
Story Hour Wednesday Mornings
Museum Passes Available
Children’s Museum, Wenham Museum, PEM, MOS, MFA, Children’s Piazza, Aquarium, Zoo NE and DCR parking passes.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.