Library will be Closed Monday, February 20
Tax Forms
State and Federal Tax forms are available.
Ted Reinstein
Monday February 13 at 7 p.m. Ted Reinstein will discuss Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier. Third floor auditorium.
Community Book Group Date Change
Monday, February 13 at 10 a.m. We will discuss “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Buildwave: A STEM Adventure
Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. for kindergarten to 6 grade. Buildwave is a create building program that feels like a video game. Over the course of this workshop, students create with over a dozen different building materials including “Lego”, “PlusPlus” and custom-made Buildwave materials. The workshop is structured with an audiovisual setup featuring animations and music that guide students through the different building waves. As participants create with wave after wave of new objects, they build creative confidence, become better collaborators, and encounter design and engineering fundamentals in a unique and memorable context.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays, beginning January 24 at 10:30 a.m. Come sing, play instruments, and have fun for all ages.
Story Hour Wednesday Mornings
9 a.m. for Wee Ones
10 a.m. for Preschool
Mr. Vinny’s Shadow Puppet Show
Thursday, February 23 at 5:30 p.m. Ages 3 and above. Come see Mr. Vinny entertain you with shadows and stories. It is the rowdiest Shadow Puppet show.
Elsa Visits
Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. Ages 3-10 years. Spend a wintry magical morning with your friends and Elsa. Stories, songs, games and more. No registration necessary.
Teen Washi Tape Craft
Tuesday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m. Grades 6-12. Make a canvas wall art piece. Fune, relaxing and creative. Registration a must.
Museum Passes Available
Children’s Museum, Wenham Museum, PEM, MOS, MFA, Children’s Piazza, Aquarium, Zoo NE and DCR parking passes.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.