Community Book Group

Monday, December 5 at 10 a.m. We will discuss “Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman.  This novel is set in 1960s Baltimore that combines modern psychological insights with elements of classic noir.  It is about a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.