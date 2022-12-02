Monday, December 5 at 10 a.m. We will discuss “Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman. This novel is set in 1960s Baltimore that combines modern psychological insights with elements of classic noir. It is about a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.
Mystery Writers on Zoom
Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m. Join Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk as they discuss their new books. All books are available on the library catalog.
Best Bike Rides in New England
Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom webinar. Join author David Sobel’s presentation of his new book “Best Bike Rides in New England”. Sobel will reveal some of his favorite rides, discuss the variables he uses when designing a ride, explain how to design rides using online tools like “Map My Ride” or “Strava”.
Learn to Knit
Fridays, December 2, 9 and 16 at 3:30 p.m. Children ages 6 years and older with an adult. Learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine. No experience necessary. Build hand strength and dexterity which will support fine motor skills. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn to keep. Space is limited and registration is required.
Feliz NaviDuckie Soap Making for Teens
Friday, December 16 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 6-12. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to make your own “Feliz NaviDuckie” soap creation. Each participant will take home their handmade soap and encased rubber ducky to keep or give as a holiday gift.
Holiday Story Time: A Tree in Dock Square
Friday, December 2 at 4 p.m. a local holiday story read by the author Jean Woodbury. Enjoy this cozy story time followed by a sweet treat to go, and then head down to the Shipbuilding Museum to join in the town festivities and to greet Santa as he arrives by boat at 5 p.m.
Gingerbread Gala
Tuesday, December 20 at 3:30 p.m. Kids 5 years and older are invited to register for a fun afternoon of sweets, stories, scavenger hunt and gingerbread craft. Registration required.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.