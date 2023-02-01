Scouts_Pinewood Derby 2023 Winners.png

Award Winners (left to right): Sebastian Ochs, Lucia Ochs, Gregory Ochs, Caroline Judge, Max Crosby; Scouts Pinewood Derby Winners (back row): Master of Ceremonies Mark Whitman, and Cub Master Mark Donohoe. (Courtesy photo)

The stage was set for race day.  Cub Scouts had picked up their Pinewood Derby Kits and attended a scheduled build night with aspirations of making the fastest car, or the coolest looking one.

Parents worked together with their Cub Scout to come up with a plan for their block of wood, four nails and four wheels.  Some had previously built a car, for others, it was their first time.  Some cars were sleekly painted, many cars intended to express a themed design, while others were decorated in a rainbow of colors. Once completed, the final step for the Cub Scout was to name their car. 