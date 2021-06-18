The S.S. Crocker Race Committee is busy planning this year’s race which is fast approaching and scheduled for July 10. Each year the Crocker Race is dedicated to the memory of S. S. Crocker and the boats he designed. This year, in particular, it is exciting to be able to host the race and have crews out on the water enjoying the fresh air together to return for an after-race party at the Manchester Yacht Club with chowder and an awards ceremony.
The annual S.S. Crocker Race is traditionally a fun one for the skipper with little or no racing experience, as well as the seasoned racer. The race emphasizes the spirit represented by S.S. Crocker and the boats he designed. The race is sponsored jointly by the Manchester Yacht Club and the Manchester Harbor Boat Club. The entire event is fun for the entire family and is open to any and all sailboats. To register online go to regattaman.com. Payment options include credit card or check payable to the Manchester Yacht Club. Registration deadline is July 8. So come and enjoy the friendly atmosphere and excitement of competition in this annual race.