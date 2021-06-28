Inspiration and art is all around us, and the work of Essex sculptor Brad Story and Ipswich photographer Dorothy Kerper Monnelly showcase that.
For decades, Monnelly has been quietly photographing in emotion-filled black and white pictures. Monnelly has been fascinated and inspired by the Great Marsh, the 25,000 coastal acres marshes, tidal creeks, barrier beaches, islands, and mud flats that spans southern New Hampshire to Gloucesterand it was the subject of her art book, “Between Lane and Sea: The Great Marsh,” which was republished just last year.
Story is a native of Essex and works and lives at the edge of The Great Marsh. After 27 years of working in the boat yard, Story turned his work into an artistic passion of building three-dimensional works of art that have been widely embraced by audiences and critics.
With the Great Marsh as their inspiration, both Story and Monnelly are showcasing their works at a special exhibition at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green from June 18 – July 30. It’s well worth an afternoon.
The campus will be open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Free to all. For more information about the Museum, its programs, exhibits, and collections visit www.capeannmuseum.org.