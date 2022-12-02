Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
MHS Learning Commons / Hybrid
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.