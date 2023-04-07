Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
MBTS Bike & Ped Comm
Wednesday, April 12
6:30 p.m.
Essex BOS
Wednesday, April 12
7 p.m.
MBTS FinCom meeting with Select Board
Thursday, April 13
7 p.m. Hybrid Meeting -- Town Hall
Essex Board of Health
Thursday, April 13
7 p.m.
