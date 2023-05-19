Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public.  Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.