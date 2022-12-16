Martini

It is a long-standing tradition in Scandinavia, and more recently in North America, to infuse vodkas, aquavit and other high-test distillates with local mushrooms, particularly Black Trumpets or their sister species Chanterelles.  It is not even uncommon to attend Vodka infusing parties where all sorts of herbs or fungi are used to flavor the common liquor.  

If it’s not made out of potatoes, it will lack flavor anyway, right?