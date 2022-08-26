Vintage and significant cars will be arrayed on Meetinghouse Green in Gloucester from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, October 1, with opportunities to speak with owners and collectors. Tours of the Meetinghouse interior will be offered.
Food and beverages are available at several restaurants and coffee shops nearby on Main Street. Trophies awarded to the winners at the conclusion of the show.
Rain date is October 8.
This event is free to the public and is the fourth annual classic car show on Meetinghouse Green displaying vintage or significant cars owned by North Shore collectors. The audience will choose the trophy winners from nine categories, including Best in Show. Great fun for the whole family! Show cars may be registered on the day of the event ($15 fee) at the entrance at 50 Middle Street but space is limited. More information at the Gloucester Meetinghouse website.
PRIZE CATEGORIES
1 FIRST PRIZE Best in Show, the People’s Choice
2 ELEGANCE The most elegant car
3 LUXURY The car with the most luxurious interior
4 GRAND TOURING The best road-trip car
5 SPORT The best racing car
6 OSTENTATIOUS The showiest car
7 PRACTICAL The most useful vehicle
8 BEAUTIFUL The car with the best styled exterior
9 DELIGHTFUL The most fun to drive