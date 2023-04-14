Out & About header

This weekend, the Cape Ann Symphony’s popular intimate classical music series, “Musicians Unleashed,” is coming to Manchester’s Crowell Chapel.  The Saturday concert, “Spring Awakening,” takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

This year’s edition of the Musicians Unleashed series will feature a special guest artist pianist—Tianhong Yang—and Cape Ann Symphony musicians Bill Kirkley, clarinet; Seth MacLeod, Cello; Scott Moore, violin; Erica Pisaturo, violin; Richey Tally, string bass; and Brandon White, viola; playing nine compositions from nine composers of varying styles ranging from Gershwin to Liszt.

