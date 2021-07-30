The exciting Martin and Kelly Band, appear in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, August at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. This concert features one of the premier country acts in New England. Bandstand favorite Jilly Martin returns with her vocal partner Ryan Brooks Kelly and their band for an exciting evening of outstanding music.
This concert is sponsored by Daily Printing and the Gloucester Rotary Club. The concert is free to the public. Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are ADA accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner. The rain date is Wednesday, August 4, 7 p.m. For further information please visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.